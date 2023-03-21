Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes 8-2 in favor of pay raises

The pay increases will go into effect in January of 2024.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 8-2 to give a raise to the incoming board members.

The salary for county supervisors will increase from $95,000 a year, to $123,283 a year. The Chairperson's salary will increase from $100,000 to $138,283.

It's the first time the board has received a raise since 2015. The current board members won't see the increase in money unless they're re-elected in November, since it won't go into effect until January of 2024.

Supervisor Herrity (Springfield) and Supervisor Alcorn (Hunter Mill) were the only two board members to oppose the increase.

Prior to the vote, the board members heard from the more than 40 people who signed up to speak during a public comment hearing.

"You get a raise, you get a raise, let's have that trophy syndrome. Everybody gets a raise," said one woman.

Others told the board members, "We all thank you for your service but these are not meant to be full time jobs."

Some were especially upset, because as the board sees a pay raise of about 30%, other county workers will only receive a 2% raise.

"We're losing officers we have close to 200 vacancies," said Steve Monahan. He's the president of the Fairfax County Chapter of the SSPBA.

He told WUSA9 that while Fairfax County is one of the richest counties in the state, Fairfax County Police officers receive one of the lowest salaries.

"First it was to hear the 2%, then we heard it was gonna be them giving themselves 30% plus raises for themselves. It was like this has to be a joke," said Monahan.

But, the board members who voted in support, say it's the first time the salaries for board members have increased since 2015.

"These people need to be paid," said Bill Brennan.

He was one of the Fairfax County residents to come out in support of the pay increases.

"I'm confident they have more responsibilities than virtually all of the employees of the county," said Brennan.

But those against it said this vote is not fair to other county workers or the community.

"If the citizens were asked what would you choose, quality service and well paid workers or higher paid politicians, I think we all know what they would choose," said David Lyons with the Fairfax Workers Coalition.