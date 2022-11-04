Fairfax Co. police make an arrest for 1987 sexual assault case

Fairfax Co. police have arrest William Clark for a sexual assault incident from 35 years ago. Police attribute DNA findings to arrest lead.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced the arrest for a sexual assault cold case dating back to 1987.

William Clark, 59, was arrested on April 18 and is being charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile and attempted forcible sodomy.

According to police, in 1987 Clark called the victim's mother at her work claiming to be a popular DJ Radio host. He claimed that if the mother was listening on the radio that she would be eligible to win $1,000 and a trip to Hawaii.

In order to be considered eligible for the proposed prize by Clark, the victim's mother gave personal information including her home phone number and address.

According to police, Clark called the mother's home where the 14-year-old victim answered and was persuaded to meet Clark at the radio station.

Police said the victim was "enticed" to enter Clark's car where he then drove out of Fairfax City into Fairfax County to a wooded area and implied he had a gun. Clark then later allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and drove away.

The victim reported the incident immediately after the incident occurred, police said.



Over the course of the investigation that spanned 35 years, police said they eliminated over 70 suspects, however, Clark was not part of the original suspects that were identified. Clark was only recently identified as a suspect a few months ago, according to police.

In 1987, police had the DNA of the person who abducted and sexually assaulted the victim and recently matched it with Clark.