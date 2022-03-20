x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Three car fatal crash closes portion of Clara Barton Pkwy

One person was killed in the crash while another was transported to a nearby hospital.
Credit: mcfrsPIO

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A serious crash closed part of Clara Barton Parkway near Little Falls Bridge early Sunday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on Clara Barton Parkway near Little Falls Branch. 

The three car crash left at least one person dead, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department. 

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed, but said one person was injured and transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are presumed to be non-life threatening.

Another person was evaluated on scene and refused transport, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

Officials have not yet determined why the crash happened but say US Park Police are leading the investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.

RELATED: Bicyclist seriously injured in Germantown after being struck by tractor-trailer

RELATED: Officers save man from fiery crash in Montgomery County, video shows

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news

In Other News

I-395 North before 14th Street Bridge sees major crash, causes big delays