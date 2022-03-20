Three car fatal crash closes portion of Clara Barton Pkwy

One person was killed in the crash while another was transported to a nearby hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A serious crash closed part of Clara Barton Parkway near Little Falls Bridge early Sunday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on Clara Barton Parkway near Little Falls Branch.

The three car crash left at least one person dead, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire Department.

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed, but said one person was injured and transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are presumed to be non-life threatening.

Another person was evaluated on scene and refused transport, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

Officials have not yet determined why the crash happened but say US Park Police are leading the investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.