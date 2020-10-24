x
Dominion Energy reporting several power outages reported in Alexandria, Arlington

City of Alexandria Police says that the company is investigating the exact cause of the outages at this time.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Thousands are without power across Alexandria and Arlington as Dominion Energy is reporting power outages across Northern Virginia.

City of Alexandria Police said that Dominion Energy is investigating the exact cause of the outages at this time. Officials are reporting nearly 16,000 customers are without power.

Dominion Energy Communications spokesperson Peggy Fox said the company has traced the Alexandria/Arlington outage to a circuit at a substation. and are working to restore the power back in a timely manner.

Officials with Dominion Energy provided an estimated restoration time of 1 a.m., but are attempting to get the issue resolved earlier.

Dominion Energy said if you are experiencing a power outage, to report it on their website.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

