Dogs attack 5 people including officers in Fairfax Co.

Everyone involved in the incident is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OAKTON, Va. — Two dogs are in Animal Protection Police custody after they bit and attacked five people on Saturday in Fairfax County.

Investigators say two of the five people attacked are police officers.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Elmendorf Drive in Oakton.

Police say they have located the dog owner.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating the attack.

Two dogs are in Animal Protection Police custody after they bit & attacked five people to include 2 officers. Incident occurred in 3100 blk Elmendorf Dr, Oakton. Dog owner has been located. All parties being treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening. pic.twitter.com/0QOayQBTza — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 17, 2023

Animal Protection Police Officers (APPOs) assist with a wide array of encounters between animals and humans, from reports of stray dogs, to raccoons in living rooms, to potential neglect or cruelty situations. APPOs are trained law enforcement officers responsible for enforcing county ordinances and state laws that pertain to animals and their treatment. The primary function of the Fairfax County Police Department Animal Services Division is to help protect county residents while humanely assisting with pets and animals.

For immediate assistance with sick or injured wildlife please call the Police Non-emergency number, 703-691-2131.

