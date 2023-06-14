Police: Man wanted for attacking man with hammer, stealing woman's dog in Woodbridge

Prince William County Police are searching for 26-year-old Victor Manuel Gonzalez Cisneros.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a man wanted for intentionally crashing his car into another driver, attacking the driver with a hammer and then stealing a woman's dog in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.

Prince William County Police said the whole thing happened around 9 p.m. at the Rivergate Apartments. Officers responded to the complex for a report of an assault.

According to an incident report, Victor Manuel Gonzalez Cisneros, 26, had gone to the complex to confront another man about a woman. Once in the area, Gonzalez Cisneros spotted the other man's vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by someone else at the time. Police say Gonzalez Cisneros used his car to ram the other man's car before getting out and hitting it multiple times with a hammer, then pulled out a gun.

Gonzalez Cisneros demanded he be taken to the apartment where the other man lived, police said. He then went into the apartment where he found the woman. Police say Gonzalez Cisneros grabbed the woman and took her to another room where he hit her, and smashed property with the hammer.

When the woman called for help, the man grabbed the woman's phone and her Jack Russell Terrier and left the apartment.

Following an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzalez Cisneros. Police have not been able to track him down. Anyone who may know where he is should contact police.