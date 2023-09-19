Defamation lawsuit filed against Fairfax County school board candidate

A parent accused Fairfax County School Board candidate Harry Jackson of creating a fake Twitter account to tarnish her reputation.

FAIRFAX, Va. — In the middle of a contentious election year, Fairfax County School Board candidate Harry Jackson is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Republican parent who wants him out of the race.

Stacy Langton filed an $850,000 defamation lawsuit against Jackson over a fake Twitter account on Thursday. She accused him of retaliating against her after she publicly opposed his candidacy last August.

In the lawsuit, Langton alleged Jackson created the account to impersonate her by using a high school picture from when she was 16 years old. The account, which is still up on X though it has been made private, is titled “Stacy Bartell-Langton Only Fans.” The bio read, “Fan site dedicated to a failed actress from porn valley, born again Christian, homophob from two mothers, & media whore extraordinaire.”

Langton also claimed Jackson would repeat that she was a porn actress to other people.

“It’s got to stop,” Langton told WUSA9. “That’s why I filed a lawsuit because there have to be consequences for your actions. You can’t just go and say things like that to people.”

Langton described herself as an ultra MAGA Republican who is vocal about explicit material in schools. Jackson is backed by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and made a name for himself as an outspoken parent against the admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

“I first want an apology from Harry Jackson,” Langton added. “It’s literally the worst thing you can say about me that I’m actually a porn actress while I’m busy fighting porn in schools.”

Jackson failed to respond to multiple requests for comment from WUSA9.

Other parents including Vanessa Hall, an activist who identifies as a progressive Democrat, feels while she has opposing viewpoints from Langton, they share the same concern about Jackson.

Hall, who is not part of the lawsuit, accused Jackson of creating a fake Twitter account as well to bully her on the anniversary of her son’s death. She has also been vocal about creating equitable resources for students at FCPS.

“That level of cyberbullying to a parent who has lost a child is the sort of thing you do to completely defeat and silence them forever,” Hall said.

Jackson first dropped out of the school board race last year after he was caught laughing at a child with autism performing the National Anthem at a board meeting.

Months later, he reentered the race, and faced new serious questions for a nearly three-hour conversation on Twitter with a white supremacist group, Groyper. In the Twitter Spaces conversation, Jackson sounded off about trans rights and critical race theory.