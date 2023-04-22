Police: Man killed in crash after driving away from DWI checkpoint

Fairfax County Police believe speed and/or alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

CHANTILLY, Va. — A 39-year-old man died in a car crash in Chantilly, Virginia Saturday morning after speeding away from a DWI checkpoint, according to Fairfax County Police.

Around 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a two-car crash near the intersection of Lee Highway and Bull Run Post Office Road. Once on scene, they found a man, later identified as Ashton Robinson, who had been thrown from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation found that deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing Robinson, who was in a 2011 Dodge Journey, after police say he drove away from a DWI checkpoint. Police say he tried to pass a 2020 Toyota Camry, but hit the Camry and drove off the road, hitting a guardrail.

The driver and passenger of the Camry were uninjured.

"Preliminarily, speed and alcohol appear to be a factor," Fairfax County Police wrote in a release.

The crash occurred in Fairfax, leading FCPD to handle the investigation, but no FCPD officers were involved in the pursuit.

The crash is the fourth non-pedestrian fatal crash in the County this year. There were two in all of 2022.