Man seriously injured after being hit by car, police search for driver

Police say they do not know the identity of the man injured and have no description available for the car that hit him.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in Manassas Thursday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to Orchard Bridge Dr. and Centreville Rd. just before 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man lying in a grassy area unconscious near the road. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the man was hit by a car that was going south on Centreville Rd. The driver left after hitting the man.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at (703) 792-7000.