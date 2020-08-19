Community steps up to help non-profit at risk of losing animal rescue farm

The farm is dedicated to fostering relationships among its sanctuary animals and the people who visit.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A rescue farm in Prince William County is in danger of closing. Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary has rescued nearly 150 animals and works closely with people who suffer from depression, anxiety or PTSD.

The owners of the non-profit spent years helping not just the animals, but the people who visit them. Now, they are the ones who need help and the community has stepped up in a big way.

President Renee Small said she gets to see miracles happen every week.

"It’s been my dream to make this come to fruition and to see everybody working together and all of this happening is just, I cannot describe how good it makes me feel," said Small.

A recent decision from the property landlord puts the future of the farm in jeopardy.

Small said they are ow afraid they will need to relocate or be forced to close after finding out the property they rent is now up for sale.

"These people have come to love the animals and it would be hard for them to lose them if we had to move out of the area or if for some reason we lost this property and we weren’t able to stay here," said Small.

Small said they have a limited amount of time to try and raise close to $100,000.

"Now that we have formed these relationships with these people and animals, we don’t want to destroy that bond so it’s very important that we stay in the community and that we keep the relationships with these people and animals," said Small.

"This healing effect just being around them, you feel better. Especially if you are involved with their care and you are able to transform their lives. It’s rewarding and it’s a great success to see," said Small.

Small said they've remained operational throughout the pandemic since they are outside and people are able to social distance. They have also started staggering arrival times.

"It’s an unconditional love and a judgment that animals provide. They are not judging you they are giving you unconditional love," said Small. "They don’t care where you came from or what disabilities or problems you might have. There is zero judgment when you come here."