WASHINGTON — With schools across our region and the country shutting their doors and implementing distance learning in response to the coronavirus outbreak, some parents may be struggling with how to keep their kids engaged in education.
We've compiled a list of some resources that may help, from activity books to virtual field trips. Check out the links below, and let us know if we missed any.
School Resources
Rosie Riveters STEM Program: https://www.rosieriveters.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RosieRiveters/
High School U.S. History (Created by local teacher): https://sites.google.com/view/digital-u-s-history/home
BrainPop: https://www.brainpop.com/
Core Knowledge https://www.coreknowledge.org/curriculum/
Open Culture: http://www.openculture.com/
History Resources: https://billofrightsinstitute.org/educate/educator-resources/institute-curricula/
American History https://teachingamericanhistory.org/resources/
Free Math https://freemathapp.org/gettingStarted.html
Math (K – 5) https://www.iknowit.com/access.html
Math activity books: https://www.didax.com/math/virtual-manipulatives.html
Social studies map resource: https://online.seterra.com/en/p/corona-support
Social studies resource on Afghanistan and India: https://gsdnetwork.net/teachers
Chemistry https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwXmWWcgS_6qSkEV1Njxg0n8Y34Dx61JaswxbxmkAiYSY4Fg/viewform
Mystery Science (K-5) https://mysteryscience.com/school-closure-planning
American Museum of Natural History https://www.amnh.org/explore/ology?fbclid=IwAR1ZIYTfy85RISP1HC6ufIFp9TwMeYQS8HFY4VvgPYTuwewPNbnIRYjGBtM
Sciene4Us Physical, Life, Earth Science https://web.explorelearning.com/coronavirus-response/
Learn to code https://penjee.com/
DC Virtual Field Trips
Smithsonian https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour
Holocaust Museum https://hmlc.org/about-us/visit/virtual-tour/
National Gallery of Art https://www.nga.gov/
National Women’s History Museum https://www.womenshistory.org/womens-history/online-exhibits
National and International Virtual Field Trips
Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York https://www.metmuseum.org/
Guggenheim Museum, New York https://www.guggenheim.org/blogs/checklist/extending-the-museum-experience-with-virtual-reality
British Museum, London https://www.britishmuseum.org/
Louvre Museum, Paris https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne
Anne Frank House, Amsterdam https://www.annefrank.org/en/about-us/what-we-do/publications/anne-frank-house-virtual-reality/
Vatican Museums, Rome http://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en.html
Additional Resources
Google Classroom https://edu.google.com/products/classroom/?modal_active=none
School Choice Week online resource list: https://schoolchoiceweek.com/keep-learning/
Facebook group for educators: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Temporaryschoolclosuresupport/?ref=nf_target&fref=nf
Learning Everywhere Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/kidslearneverywhere/about/
COVID-19 Educational Resources app: https://covid19edresources.glideapp.io/?fbclid=IwAR1hGtwQ_U-3dsrfuVsk2SE-GeBeTIv1oeg1o7ZMWBZBwTbFWHufADG2088
