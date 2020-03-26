WASHINGTON — With schools across our region and the country shutting their doors and implementing distance learning in response to the coronavirus outbreak, some parents may be struggling with how to keep their kids engaged in education.

We've compiled a list of some resources that may help, from activity books to virtual field trips. Check out the links below, and let us know if we missed any.

School Resources

Rosie Riveters STEM Program: https://www.rosieriveters.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RosieRiveters/

High School U.S. History (Created by local teacher): https://sites.google.com/view/digital-u-s-history/home

BrainPop: https://www.brainpop.com/

Core Knowledge https://www.coreknowledge.org/curriculum/

Open Culture: http://www.openculture.com/

History Resources: https://billofrightsinstitute.org/educate/educator-resources/institute-curricula/

American History https://teachingamericanhistory.org/resources/

Free Math https://freemathapp.org/gettingStarted.html

Math (K – 5) https://www.iknowit.com/access.html

Math activity books: https://www.didax.com/math/virtual-manipulatives.html

Social studies map resource: https://online.seterra.com/en/p/corona-support

Social studies resource on Afghanistan and India: https://gsdnetwork.net/teachers

Chemistry https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwXmWWcgS_6qSkEV1Njxg0n8Y34Dx61JaswxbxmkAiYSY4Fg/viewform

Mystery Science (K-5) https://mysteryscience.com/school-closure-planning

American Museum of Natural History https://www.amnh.org/explore/ology?fbclid=IwAR1ZIYTfy85RISP1HC6ufIFp9TwMeYQS8HFY4VvgPYTuwewPNbnIRYjGBtM

Sciene4Us Physical, Life, Earth Science https://web.explorelearning.com/coronavirus-response/

Learn to code https://penjee.com/

DC Virtual Field Trips

Smithsonian https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour

Holocaust Museum https://hmlc.org/about-us/visit/virtual-tour/

National Gallery of Art https://www.nga.gov/

National Women’s History Museum https://www.womenshistory.org/womens-history/online-exhibits

National and International Virtual Field Trips

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York https://www.metmuseum.org/

Guggenheim Museum, New York https://www.guggenheim.org/blogs/checklist/extending-the-museum-experience-with-virtual-reality

British Museum, London https://www.britishmuseum.org/

Louvre Museum, Paris https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne

Anne Frank House, Amsterdam https://www.annefrank.org/en/about-us/what-we-do/publications/anne-frank-house-virtual-reality/

Vatican Museums, Rome http://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en.html

Additional Resources

Google Classroom https://edu.google.com/products/classroom/?modal_active=none

School Choice Week online resource list: https://schoolchoiceweek.com/keep-learning/

Facebook group for educators: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Temporaryschoolclosuresupport/?ref=nf_target&fref=nf

Learning Everywhere Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/kidslearneverywhere/about/

COVID-19 Educational Resources app: https://covid19edresources.glideapp.io/?fbclid=IwAR1hGtwQ_U-3dsrfuVsk2SE-GeBeTIv1oeg1o7ZMWBZBwTbFWHufADG2088

