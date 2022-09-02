Clyde's in Reston Town Center closing permanently May 21

The restaurant has been open since 1991.

RESTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 9 in WUSA9's "Open Mic" television show, which airs weekdays at 9 p.m.

The Clyde's restaurant in Reston Town Center is set to close after 31 years of operation. A statement from the Clyde's Restaurant Group confirmed that the Reston location will officially close on May 21. It's been open since 1991.

CRG President John McDonald thanked the Reston community in a statement for their "steadfast support."

“From its earliest days, Clyde’s of Reston has been a part of the extraordinary Reston neighborhood as a comfortable and timeless gathering place,” McDonald's statement says.

Employees for Clyde's of Reston will have the option of working at the restaurant's other chains in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.

There are 14 CRG properties in the DMV area including Clyde's of Georgetown, Clyde's of Chevy Chase, Clyde's of Gallery Place and Clyde's at Mark Center.

Boston Properties Executive Vice President Jake Stroman issued a statement saying Clyde's of Reston has been an important part of Reston Town Center. Boston Properties owns the Reston Town Center in Northern Virginia.

“While the CRG team has elected to close the Clyde’s location in Reston to focus on other locations, we are grateful for the memories and look forward to the many exciting opportunities to come for both Clyde’s and Reston Town Center,” Stroman said.

CRG Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer Jeff Owens said in a statement that the organization remains committed to operating a business in Reston.