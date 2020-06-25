'2020 has dealt us a blow we simply cannot overcome' | Clyde's closing 2 Maryland locations

Clyde's of Columbia and The Soundry will close July 19.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Clyde's Restaurant Group is closing both of its locations in Columbia Maryland. Clyde's of Columbia and its sister music venue, The Soundry, will both close on July 19.

"Clyde's has had a tremendous 45-year run and we are so grateful for the terrific support of the wonderful Columbia community," John McDonnell, chief operating officer of Clyde's Restaurant Group, said in a statement. "It breaks our heart to be closing, but after several years of struggling sales, the pandemic, and the challenges music venues are now facing as a result, 2020 has dealt us a blow we simply cannot overcome."

While Clyde's of Columbia opened in 1975, The Soundry, an intimate music venue and event space, was new to the scene, opening in 2018.

Management said they hope to retain staff from Clyde's of Columbia; the brand has 11 other restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

"The priority right now is taking care of our people," McDonnell said. "Our other locations will benefit greatly from the talented and dedicated team from Columbia."

Clyde's is not the first restaurant group to suffer from the pandemic. The cult-favorite New York import, Momofuku, closed its D.C. location (Momofuku CCDC) for good due to economic impacts felt from coronavirus. The restaurant had been closed since March 14, when D.C. barred restaurants from serving dine-in customers, and never reopened.