x
DC

George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes police at hospital

Christopher Haynes, 30, escaped custody at GW Hospital. If you see him, call 911.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University is sheltering in place after a patient described as a homicide suspect escaped police custody at GW Hospital, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said Christopher Haynes, 30, escaped custody at GW Hospital in the 900 block of 23rd St Northwest around 3:30 p.m.

He is described as 6-foot, 205 pounds, brown eyes, having shoulder-length dreadlocks, and he was wearing a white suit with a white T-shift and grey shorts and one red shoe. 

Credit: DC Police
Christopher Haynes

Police say he is not handcuffed, and he was in custody on homicide charges. 

Anyone who sees Haynes should not engage but call 911.

Anyone who knows Haynes' whereabouts should call police at 202-727-9009.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as we learn them.

