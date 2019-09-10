SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A local charity organization has announced its plans to open a new donation center to Springfield, Virginia residents.

GreenDrop plans to open its new donation center at 8040-8092 Rolling Road in the Saratoga Shopping Center, former home to unmarked donation bins.

The site is scheduled to officially open its doors on Monday, October 14.

GreenDrop provides communities a convenient and effective way to donate any household goods or items.

The new donation site will give residents of Springfield an opportunity to clear out any unused items in their homes and suitably select any household goods, clothing, or electronics they wish to donate.

Springfield residents can donate their items by traveling to the GreenDrop Unit and have their donations collected by a uniformed attendant. Donors will then have the chance to choose which GreenDrop's charity partners they would like to support. Once the decision is made, the attendant provides a tax-deductible receipt for their records.

All donated items help fund the following GreenDrop's national charity partners: The American Red Cross, National Federation of the Blind and Military Order of the Purple Heart.

If you would like more information on GreenDrop, visit their website here.

