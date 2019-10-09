ARLINGTON, Va. — Summer is coming to an end and a local organization needs your help getting ready for the fall by buying or donating bikes.

Phoenix Bikes is a 600-square foot bike shop in Barcroft Park.

During the fall, the run a program call "Earn-a-Bike." Kids learn about the way bikes are made by taking apart old bikes for parts, learning the basic bike mechanics and then work on fixing up a bike for a community member in need.

Once they have done that, they get to choose a bike to fix to "earn" to keep.

The shop also fixes certain bikes for sale and all of the profit goes to supporting the organization's youth programs. Needless to say, all of this requires a lot of bikes and right now, they are don't have enough. They need to get more for the youth bike club this fall.

If you would like to donate a bike or money to Phoenix Bikes, you can drop off donations at the shop in the Arlington Mill Community Center at 909 S. Dinwiddie Street every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more details here.

