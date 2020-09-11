Boyfriend charged in Bethany Decker's disappearance after 9-year mystery

Loudoun County deputies are traveling to North Carolina to take custody of Ronald Roldan, who has been serving time there for attacking another woman.

ASHBURN, Va. — The disappearance of Bethany Decker has mystified investigators in Loudoun County for nine years. On Monday, authorities announced a major development in the case: prosecutors are charging Decker's former boyfriend with abduction.

Deputies are traveling to North Carolina to take custody of Ronald Roldan, who has been serving time there for attacking another woman.

Decker was a 21-year-old student at George Mason University who was reportedly five months pregnant when she disappeared on Jan. 29, 2011, according to Loudoun County authorities. Despite extensive searches and a major investigation, she has never been found.

A former boyfriend, Ronald Roldan has now been named in a Virginia warrant as a suspect in her abduction. Roldan has been serving time for beating and shooting Vickey Iarussi in North Carolina in 2014.

Deputies from Loudoun County are being sent to North Carolina to take him into custody and return him to Virginia to face an abduction charge, according to a spokesman from the Loudoun County Sherriff's office.

"As we move forward with a warrant for arrest surrounding the disappearance of Bethany Anne Decker, our detectives are determined to find justice for Bethany and her family," Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a written statement.



Iarussi, the woman who survived the 2014 attack by Roldan that put him in prison in North Carolina, said she believes he killed Decker and disposed of her body.

“He just told me that he can make people disappear," she said. "And that I better be quiet and I better not go to the police. I'm just very thankful that he's going to still be locked up and behind bars, because then he can't hurt anyone else.”

At the time of her disappearance, investigators told WUSA9 that Decker lived in an apartment in Ashburn where Roldan was the last person to report seeing her on Jan. 29, 2011.

Authorities called him a "person of interest" as the investigation stretched out over the years.