Arlington rents increase the most in the DMV

According to a recent study the average rent in Arlington, VA increased by more than 16% in the past year compared to 10% in D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Living in Arlington, Virginia has its perks.

"Young. It's vibrant," said Arlington resident Robert Buck. "That's why I moved here."

However, those perks come at a price and for many, that price comes with a roommate.

"I couldn't find any sort of single, one-bed one-bath or a studio that was in my price range," said Buck who splits the cost of rent with a roommate.

Arlington isn't getting any cheaper according to a new study from Apartment List that says while rents are getting higher across the DMV they have gone up the most in Arlington by 16% over last year, compared to 10% in D.C.

Economists say a lot of this increase is a correction as prices pick back up from where they fell off during the pandemic. In Arlington, the turnaround is apparently complete. The average rent is now more than it was in February of 2020.

The good news is it could be worse. The DMV is behind the national average for rent increases over the past year. But in Arlington, as demand moves the market some in the market are moving.

"My friends are in this area. I love this neighborhood, but it's just a little bit more than I want to spend," said Amber Logan who was out for the night in Ballston Square. "So, I live about a mile outside of the Boston neighborhood and Falls Church, where it's significantly cheaper."

Buch said he, too, may consider a farther drive for less rent.