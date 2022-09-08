Off-duty Arlington police officer arrested, charged with assaulting woman

William Hahn, 34, of Arlington was arrested Friday, and has been charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington County Police officer has been charged after he was accused of verbally and physically assaulting a woman early Friday morning after the two left a nightclub, according to officials.

Officers with the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) responded to a report of an assault with injury just after 5 a.m. at the 2300 block of Columbia Pike.

ACPD said the incident started when Hahn and the victim, who knew each other, left the night club and drove off to the 800 block of S. Scott Street, where they got into a verbal dispute.

At one point during the dispute, investigators say Hahn and the victim left the vehicle and Hahn allegedly took the victim's phone and broke it. Police say Hahn then threw the victim to the ground and began physically assaulting her.

Hahn and the victim went back inside the vehicle right after the assault and drove to the 2300 block of Columbia Pike, according to ACPD.

Another verbal dispute occurred when Hahn and the woman were inside the residential building's parking garage during which Hahn struck the victim in the face, police said. Hahn and the victim exited the vehicle and waited to enter an elevator inside the building.

A third party contacted Emergency Communications Center after seeing the victim's injuries outside elevator. The unidentified woman suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and subsequently released.

Shortly after, officers found Hahn inside a residence. He was taken into custody. Hahn was hired by the Arlington County Police Department in June 2020.

“I want to assure the community these serious criminal allegations reflect behavior that is unacceptable by any member of our agency and these actions are in direct contradiction to our role as professional law enforcement officers,” said Chief Andy Penn in a statement.

Hahn was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal administrative investigations. He is being held without bond.