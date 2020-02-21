ARLINGTON, Va. — The things we do for love. Some buy flowers, some buy chocolates, others buy... lottery tickets. And if you're really lucky, that lottery ticket wins you some money.

Daniel Schuman falls into that category of really lucky.The Arlington attorney said he never plays the lottery or does scratch off tickets. Instead, his wife had bought him a ticket for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle on a whim.

That ticket ended up winning $1 million dollars.

"We saw that the number matched, and we checked again,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. "It was shocking. It’s like, this isn’t what we expected!"

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 4223 North Fairfax Drive in Arlington, one of three top prize winners in the New Year's Day drawing. On Wednesday, Schuman went to the store -- which also gets $10,000 for selling the ticket-- to pose with the check.

Schuman told Virginia Lottery officials he has not decided what he's going to do with the earnings just yet.

According to Virginia Lottery officials, the other prize tickets from the New Year's drawing were purchased in Chesapeake and Portsmouth. Five other tickets each won $100,000 each.

And Schuman isn't the only Virginian to hit it big with the lottery this year. Joseph K. Heaton purchased a Manassas and won $10 million dollars on Feb.14!

Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Virginia Lottery generated $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. That's a pretty big pot for potential winners.

If you're feeling lucky or looking for a gift, snag a scratcher and a ticket. You never know what may come of it -- and until then, may the odds be ever in your favor.

