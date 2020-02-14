WASHINGTON — There’s a $10 million lottery winner who bought their ticket in Virginia, lottery officials announced.

Purchased in Manassas, Virginia Lottery officials said the prize is the largest offered by a scratcher ticket -- $10 million!

An area man won the big jackpot and receives his big check from lottery officials on Friday.

The winner is expected to talk about his incredible stroke of luck during a check presentation, where he bought the ticket at the Sudley Shell just off Interstate 66 in Manassas.

