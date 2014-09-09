'Unfortunately this is true' | Arlington bike shop closing doors after 10 years of business

The Old Bike Shop said their goal has been to cater to people of all walks of life and provide a personalized experience that will kick-start a passion for cycling.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington residents will soon have to say goodbye to a small business staple nestled in the Clarendon neighborhood. The news comes as the bike shop owner cites financial challenges.

The Old Bike Shop, located on North Pershing Drive, has provided people with repair services that kept people safely rolling for the last decade. They also restore used bikes and sell brand new bicycles.

On their website, the business said their goal has been to cater to people of all walks of life and provide a personalized experience that will kick-start a passion for riding.

That heartwarming goal will soon come to an end with the closing of the shop, which has been stated to be a cornerstone of small business in that area.

"Yes, unfortunately this is true," The Old Bike Shop owner Lawrence Behery said in a statement to WUSA9 about closure rumors. "Business dropped off hard last year to below pre-COVID level, but expenses and the price of goods have never been higher, disturbing the delicate balance that made this business viable."

In addition to business matters, Behery also has personal concerns that make it hard to continue running the shop.

"I am also caring for my elderly mother with cancer alone further complicating the situation," Behery said. "I am grateful for 10 incredible years and the support of the community of good people that made the business a reality."