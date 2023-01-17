This company wants to pay you $1,500 to go on 15 first dates

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, the company made the announcement, inviting people to see if sparks will fly for them this year.

WASHINGTON — Are you single and ready to mingle? If the answer is yes - well you are in luck - this company is willing to pay you to go on first dates.

Shane Co., a fine jewelry retailer, wants to pay someone $1,500 to go on 15 first dates within the course of five months. They said first dates can be exciting but a nerve-racking process but with practice... who know what could happen.

"Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to first dates," the company said. "That’s why we want to give you a helping hand in shaking off those first-date nerves and making more magical moments happen."

They say they are looking for someone who is first - single! "That’s right, cheaters never win, and winners never cheat," Shane Co. said.

If selected for the process, the person, who must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, will have to secure 15 dates with 15 different people over the course of five months. The winner can find their dating partners through any method, including dating apps, a run-in with your swole-mate at the gym, or even a cute-meet moment at a bookstore. The dates don't necessarily have to be strangers, but they must be different people.

Dates can be anything your heart desires from a laid back coffee date, the two of you making an egg-cellent pair at brunch, or a venture to the D.C. Zoo. The only requirement is the person has to document each date with a photo during the outing and filling out a brief worksheet about your experience.

There are no rules against having a second date if you hit it off, they are even strongly encouraged, they just don't count towards your final count.