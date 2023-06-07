Animal rescue throws birthday party for puppies rescued from Envigo breeding facility

The animal rescue shared a video of the pups on YouTube. It shows the siblings running around, playing and getting treats in their matching happy birthday bandanas.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia animal rescue shared a video this week of a birthday party thrown for a group of puppies who escaped a much sadder life within a breeding facility in 2022.

Around 4,000 beagles were rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland due to the harsh conditions where the dogs were bred. Federal officials spent months accusing Envigo of a series of animal welfare violations. Investigators claim the facility performed unnecessarily painful medical experiments on dogs and puppies, including euthanasia without sedatives.

The 4,000 rescued beagles were then dispersed to shelters across the country in hopes of finding new forever homes. Some have even been adopted by celebrities including Mia, a 7-year-old rescue who was adopted by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, and another competed in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

Homeward Trails took in a litter of beagles. The litter reunited for a day of fun to celebrate their first birthdays.

"Oh, what fun it is to be a Beagle allowed to have a life outside of confinement and torture," said Sue Bell, the executive director of Homeward Trails Animal Rescue.