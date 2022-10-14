Amazon opening AWS Skills Center in Arlington this month

The center is the second AWS dedicated to in-person learning, following the 2021 opening of the center in Seattle, Washington.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Amazon plans to open a new AWS Skills Center in Arlington that is expected to bring cloud computing to life in the DMV for free.

The skills center will be housed in a 10,000-square-foot space, near Amazon's HQ2. At the location, people will be able to see how the technology is powering everything from weather predictions to smart homes.

There will be interactive exhibits on robotics, space, games, and sports with the AWS Skills Center showing real-world approaches of cloud computing and related career possibilities.

The free classes will be for adults with little or no background in technology. Classes will range from foundational training about how computers work to the fundamentals of cloud computing.

The center will also provide training, career coaching and will host networking events with local employers to connect people with career information and opportunities.

“The benefits of cultivating initiatives that prepare Virginians for high-demand jobs cannot be understated. The AWS Skills Center will benefit learners as they as they can open new career opportunities in technology and improve their employment and wage prospects. It is also incredibly important to support the pipeline of skilled talent for our local employers that power Virginia’s economy,” Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said.

The Arlington-based center is apart of a larger investment that Amazon is making to provide digital skills training to 29 million people around the would for free by 2025.

