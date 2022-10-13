Virginia man prevented from carrying loaded gun on flight at DCA

This was the 25th gun confiscated at DCA so far this year.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man from Fauquier County, Virginia is facing weapons charges after being prevented from carrying a loaded handgun on a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Wednesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA officers found the 9mm gun, which was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, with the man's carry-on items.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police were informed and the weapon was taken. The man was also cited on weapons charges, according to TSA.

“While I appreciate the remarkable work our TSA officers do every day to safeguard the aviation system, it is important to remind all gun owners, regardless of their having a permit, that they are forbidden from carrying their firearm onto a flight," said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for DCA. "Travelers who bring firearms to airport checkpoints face a stiff federal financial penalty. Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to other gun owners not to place a firearm in their carry-on bag for their flight.”