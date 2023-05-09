People living in Alexandria say the city is on the verge of a housing crisis, others say it's already happening

The average household income in Alexandria is $150,000 but the average price for a single-family home in the city is $940,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — People who live in Alexandria are saying unless immediate action is done, the city could soon be dealing with an affordable housing crisis, however, some argue the city is already there.

The average household income in Alexandria is $150,000 but the average price for a single-family home in the city is $940,000.

Zoning for Housing/Housing for All is a plan to explore a major zoning reform to make housing more accessible in the city. Council members accelerated the plan since last year, which included multiple community meetings and surveys.

On Tuesday, the new development initiative held its first public meeting.

At the meeting, a number of components to the city's plan were discussed, including the idea of getting rid of "single-family only" zoning. Eliminating the zoning would mean no part of Alexandria would be set aside exclusively for single-family homes.

"The proposed amendments do allow for a greater number of options for future homeowners," said Alexandria Resident Charles Paul. "They also remove needless red tape on some of the townhouse zoning."

Hypothetically, if the proposal passes, a previously single-family home could become a four-unit townhouse or double duplex.

While some approve of the proposal, others feel it won't do enough.

The Coalition For Livable Alexandria is worried changing zoning ordinances to allow for more mixed-use buildings and multi-family homes in certain areas could change the historic character of the city and impact density, infrastructure and sewage.

The coalition previously stressed it supports affordable housing overall but feels the plan is being rushed.

"These proposals aren't going to move the needle in creating affordable housing, so that's disappointing," said Roy Byrd from the Coalition for Livable Alexandria. "But essentially, I guess we're going to press forward with these zoning changes anyway."

There is certainly no shortage of voices on both sides of the zoning debate. The city is following the lead from neighboring Arlington County, which approved an initiative to allow for the "missing middle" forms of housing to be developed more and increase affordability.

More public meetings in Alexandria are scheduled for the next few months and a vote in November will be held by the mayor and city leaders.