2 DMV cities make list of top places to live in America

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Did you know that two of the best cities in the country to live in are in the DMV? And, if you are living in the Commonwealth state the odds of you living in either increases.

That is because the two cities are Arlington and Alexandria, according to a list from Niche that was announced Monday. The annual "Best City to Live in America" ranking is created using data from several sources, including the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, combined with resident reviews.

Just under the number one city to live - Cambridge, Mass., is Arlington in second place. Alexandria came in at number 20 on the list.

In the 2023 ranking, Niche gave the city an overall A+ grade. The city also received an A+ rating for public schools, being good for families, nightlife, and health and fitness. It received an A rating for diversity, outdoor activities, and commute. Arlington received a B for jobs and weather. A C+ was awarded for housing, and a C was given for the cost of living.

Just like Arlington, Alexandria also received an overall A+ grade. The city received A+ grades for health and fitness as well as nightlife for the area. Diversity, outdoor activities, and being good for families were awarded an A. Weather and jobs were graded a B while public schools were announced to be a B+. Crime and safety received a C+, cost of living was giving a C, and housing was graded a C-.

“For almost 10 years now, our Best Places to Live rankings have helped people find a new neighborhood to call home based on what matters most to them, whether that’s affordable housing, easy access to amenities or excellent local schools,” said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche. “We are proud to be a trusted resource for families, homebuyers, professionals and retirees alike in their research."