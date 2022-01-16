4 horses killed, no humans injured in Stafford County barn fire

Crews were challenged by the freezing temperatures, though no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews battled a large barn fire early Sunday, and while no humans were hurt, four horses did not survive the blaze.

Crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mountain View Road at the intersection of Kickapoo Lane for just before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived about five minutes later, crews found a large barn that was nearly fully burned down, fire officials said.

Extra units were called to the scene to help, and the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

Crews were challenged by the freezing temperatures, though no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters. Four horses did not make it out of the fire and died.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal's Office.

