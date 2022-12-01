Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Gaithersburg with people trapped inside home

About 95 firefighters responded to the scene on West Deer Park Road early Wednesday.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday morning at a townhouse in Gaithersburg, where people were trapped in the basement.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said in a tweet that firefighters were called to the scene at West Deer Park Road in Gaithersburg just before 4 a.m. Responding crews found heavy fire coming from the townhome when they arrived on the scene, Piringer said.

Given the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was called to get the flames under control. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene following the call for a second alarm.

Piringer tweeted that people were reportedly trapped in the basement of the 3-story townhouse. He said that they have all been accounted for and there are no injuries.

Firefighters evacuated neighboring townhouses while working to extinguish the flames.

West Deer Park Road is closed between Frederick Road and Muddy Branch Road because of the fire activity, Piringer said.

The cause of this fire is not yet known. Fire crews will conduct an investigation after the fire is brought under control.

Fire crews across the DMV are urging safety during the cold winter months, telling everyone to not leave space heaters, fireplaces or candles unattended. An apartment fire in Silver Spring over the weekend displaced 50 people and was reportedly caused by an unattended candle.

“When it gets cold outside, we really do see an uptick in fires in the community," D.C. Fire Marshal Mitchell Kannry said. "Residents are using space heaters or other heating sources and those can be really dangerous.”

D.C.'s fire marshal and Montgomery County's fire chief said there are simple ways to protect yourself: