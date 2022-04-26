Fairfax Co. high school fires 3 coaches for alleged hazing incident

A parent reported that a student was singled out by coaches and was injured while running through a "gauntlet/tunnel," at West Potomac High School.

A letter was sent to parents on Friday from the principal of West Potomac High School informing them that the head varsity soccer coach had been fired following an alleged hazing incident.

Three coaches total, including the head varsity soccer coach, Ahmad Sasso, were fired after the leadership of the high school learned about the incident.

A parent reported that an unidentified student was singled out by coaches and was injured while running through a "gauntlet/tunnel," according to the letter. WUSA9 does not yet know details pertaining to the injuries the student experienced.

The principal further acknowledged that they met with the soccer team to discuss the situation that occurred to "hear their concerns, answer questions and clarify how we will move forward from here, as a team and as a soccer family."

The principal stated that the school is working with the assistant coaches to have a seamless transition and to finish the season strong.

A spokesperson from Fairfax County Public Schools stated: