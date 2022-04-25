'An evil act' | Police have not yet determined a motive in Northwest DC quadruple shooting

Police Chief Robert Contee said investigators have not determined the reason why Raymond Spencer, 23, opened fire in Northwest DC Friday.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III says a 23-year-old man from Fairfax, Virginia, is the person suspected in a quadruple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon that left two adults in critical condition and injured a 12-year-old girl.

Contee identified the man as Raymond Spencer.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW at 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman. All the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and the two adults initially were listed in stable but critical condition, while the juvenile had minor injuries, Emerman said. Several schools, businesses and apartment buildings in the area were evacuated, or asked to shelter in place for safety Friday.

A short time later, Spencer was found dead in his apartment building, from which he was firing shots, according to DC Police.

In a news conference Friday night, Contee said police believe the alleged shooter died by suicide while officers were entering a fifth-floor apartment where he had set up a "sniper-type setup" with a tripod. Nine firearms, including several long guns, and multiple rounds of ammunition, were found inside the apartment. Contee noted that some of the guns may have been obtained legally.

On Monday, Contee told WUSA9 that the small arsenal of guns included some privately manufactured, so-called ghost guns, as well as automatic weapons.

The investigation into the shooting continues Monday. Contee said no specific motive has come to the forefront.

"No particular motive just yet. I think this is a classic case of a lone wolf sniper," Contee said Monday. "Hatred, pure evil, whatever reason ... we are going through electronic devices, that sort of thing, to try to get to what the actual motive was."

Contee said, so far, police have not found any specific connection between Spencer and the Edmund Burke School. Contee also noted that Spencer had been estranged from his family "for some time."

A video purportedly recorded by the alleged shooter while he opened fire in Northwest D.C. made the rounds on social media shortly after the incident. Audio recorded what sounded like 60 gunshots in a 19-second span.

Investigators with MPD and their ATF partners confirmed illegal automatic weapons were used in the shooting.

Contee said as the investigation continues, there are no indication of prior law enforcement contacts or mental health issues.

Spencer rented an apartment at the AVA Van Ness. D.C.'s Department of Forensic Services was conducting an investigation there over the weekend. The fifth-floor apartment gave Spencer a direct view of Edmund Burke School.

Building maintenance worker Cory Murphy said he was in the suspect's apartment within the past month and that he seemed like a quiet, "regular guy."

"I don't know what a person who would do that looks like, but he didn't seem like that type of person," Murphy said.

Police also investigated a residence in Fairfax County allegedly belonging to Spencer.

Contee was clear that the investigation is ongoing, and police are working hard to determine a motive.