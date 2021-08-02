20-year-old man dead after he was found shot, 'unresponsive' inside a car in Dumfries

No arrest has been made in this incident.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A man is dead after police found him shot inside of a car in Dumfries Sunday evening, Prince Wiliam County said.

Officers responded to the 17100 block of Shell Cast Loop around 6:18 p.m. after a 9-1-1 hang-up call, police said. When officers arrived at the location they found an "unresponsive man" inside of a car.

Police said the man, identified as 20-year-old Dominick Anthony Nicholas Moye, had a gunshot wound. Moye was pronounced dead shortly after at the location.

Detectives with the Prince William County Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. The details surrounding Moye's death are unknown. Police are looking to talk to anyone who may have information on what may have happened.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the department tip line at 703-792-7000.

This story is developing. Police said more information will be released when available.