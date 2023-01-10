x
Virginia

Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Fairfax Co.

A portion of Lee Chapel Road was closed for investigation.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash involving one car occurred in the 7000 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to a news release.

Investigators say Lee Chapel Road was closed between State Route 123 and County Parkway for the investigation. 

Police have not said what factors led to the crash. They have also not identified the victims involved.

Detectives are actively investigating the crash scene.

This is all the information available at this time.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow along and provide updates to this incident.

