Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash in Fairfax Co.

A portion of Lee Chapel Road was closed for investigation.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash involving one car occurred in the 7000 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to a news release.

Investigators say Lee Chapel Road was closed between State Route 123 and County Parkway for the investigation.

Police have not said what factors led to the crash. They have also not identified the victims involved.

Detectives are actively investigating the crash scene.

This is all the information available at this time.

Officers are on scene of a single vehicle fatal crash in 7500 blk of Lee Chapel Rd, Fairfax Station. Two declared deceased on scene, one taken to hospital w/life-threatening injuries. Crash Reconstruction Detectives responding. Lee Chapel closed btwn 123/County Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/tqqai7gFOw — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 11, 2023

