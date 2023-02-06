100+ animals found 'living in squalor' at Loudoun Co. animal rescue

Text messages prompted investigators to search for the whereabouts of an additional 100 animals that the Luck of the Irish shelter took in.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — More than 100 animals have been seized from an animal rescue in Loudoun County following a months-long investigation into reported mistreatment.

According to Loudoun County Animal Services, more than a dozen criminal charges have been filed after the animals were found living in squalor while in the custody of the Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue.

The investigation into the animal rescue began in February 2023 when officers were called to a home in the Town of Round Hill. When officers arrived, they noticed a large number of animals and the poor conditions inside the home.

Humane Law Enforcement Officers reportedly found 42 animals on the property that were living in dangerous conditions. Over the course of the investigation, 102 dogs, cats, rabbits and other domestic animals were taken to Loudoun County Animal Services, and nearly all of the animals have since been placed.

“This case is particularly disturbing because the individuals involved are the very people who were entrusted by overwhelmed pet owners and rural shelters to look out for the welfare of animals,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Chris Brosan. “Our investigation shows that they knowingly kept the animals in filthy conditions and allowed their health to suffer while continuing to acquire more animals.”



Police have charged 50-year-old Nicole Metz with seven counts of animal cruelty, two counts of failure to acquire a certification of veterinary inspection, one count of allowing an animal with a contagious disease to roam, and one count of obstructing justice. Metz reportedly served as the executive director of the Luck of the Irish Animal Rescue, which was formally known as Paw & Hoof Animal Rescue.

Kimberly Hall, 51, was also arrested and charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and two counts of failure to acquire a certificate of veterinary inspection. Alex Hall, 22, is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty. Hall served as the organization’s director of operations and Alex Hall was formerly the organization’s director of marketing.

When officials searched Hall's home, they found all of the floors covered with feces and urine. LSCA says most of the animals were confined to crates, some of which were stacked on top of each other. Many of the animals needed veterinary care.

When officers investigated Metz's home next door, they found it to also be unsanitary, hazardous and consistent with hoarding.

Both women appeared at a civil hearing on April 7, which dissolved the animal rescue and prohibited Metz from serving as staff or a volunteer for any animal-related business of non-profit for one year.



In addition to the mistreatment allegations, Metz and Hall are accused of bringing animals into Virginia without the required documentation.

The Humane Law Enforcement Officers’ investigation revealed text messages indicating Hall, Metz and associates brought the animals from out of state to shelters in Northern Virginia, including cats with contagious diseases and dogs that had attacked or killed other dogs, inaccurately claiming them to be strays found in the local community.

Officials say the text messages have prompted a search for the whereabouts of an additional 100 animals that the Luck of the Irish shelter took in. Some of the animals are believed to be buried in Metz and Hall's yards.