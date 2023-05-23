GoFundMe started to help cover emergency vet bills for dog saved from NW DC apartment fire

Cinder the Dalmatian is doing well, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A GoFundMe has been started to help a man who lost everything in an Northwest D.C. apartment fire cover some bills, including emergency vet bills for his one remaining dog.

While out running errands on Saturday, Danny Hadden's apartment in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, NW caught fire.

Two out of his three dogs died in the fire.

A third dog was transported to a nearby vet for emergency treatment immediately after.

This is where that dog, a Dalmatian named Cinder, remains receiving treatment.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Cinder, the Dalmatian who survived an apartment fire in the Palisades neighborhood Saturday is doing well, according to word from the Veterinary Emergency Group, where she is being treated. Immediate field care & transport by our EMS personnel was a key factor. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/oxc0cGHSBU — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 21, 2023

Anyone with the means can donate what they can through GoFundMe to help Hadden cover emergency vet bills as well as clothes and furnishings to help him get back on his feet.

Hadden's sister Dayle says her brother is an advocate for animals.

"He has made it a mission to rescuing Dalmatians. He also is a retired volunteer fire fighter and understands the pain, loss and devastation fire brings," said Dayle Hadden.

WATCH NEXT: