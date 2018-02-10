QUESTION:

VERIFY: GoFundMe pages for Christine Blasey Ford legit?

ANSWER:

Yes, a GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed.

SOURCES:

GoFundMe spokesperson-Katherine Cichy

GoFundMe

PROCESS:

There's been an outpour of support for Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford since her emotional hearing last week. But that also brings out the online rumors and skepticism.

Adam Longo and the Verify team are answering of the latest questions one of YOU had about fundraising for the Ford family.

The WUSA9 Verify team is always working you facts to those online claims-- like viewer Susan Wright saw on social media that claims GoFundMe pages for Christine Blasey Ford are fake and scamming people out money-- so are GoFundMe pages legit or not? We got answers.

Our researchers spoke to GoFund Me spokesperson, Katherine Cichy, who confirmed two GoFundMe campaigns are verified to help cover costs for Dr. Ford and her family.

The Help Christine Blasey-Ford GoFundMe Page raised over $528,475, surpassing it's $150,000 goal, was set up by Ford's Palo Alto neighbors and community members.

The Cover Dr. Blasey' Security Costs page was set up by a Georgetown university law professor, Heidi Feldman. Both campaigns are no longer accepting donation. According to the GoFundMe update, a explanation from the family on this as well as a gratitude statement are expected within the next two days.

The spokesperson stressed to our team, GoFundMe CANNOT direct the fund and guarantee the funds raised will be transferred DIRECTLY to the Ford family saying "To be very clear, we have designated the Ford Family as the beneficiary of these funds. We cannot take the money out or otherwise direct the funds."

Legit pages should answer how the campaign organizer is related to the recipient of the funds, how funds will be used and you should also notice direct family and friends making donations and leaving supportive comments.

If you are skeptical of a GoFundMe Page, always contact the campaign organizer or the GoFundMe customer service team. You can also report a campaign believed to be fraudulent, by clicking here.

So we can verified yes, there are legit GoFundMe pages for the Ford Family.

