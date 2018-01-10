WASHINGTON -- As the FBI investigates allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, some fellow alums from the judge’s high school are standing behind his accuser.

The allegations date back to the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was a high school student at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland, and when he was a student at Yale University.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a house party when the two were teenagers. Kavanaugh also testified on Thursday, denying Ford’s allegation and the others that have followed.

Fikri Yucel and Bill Barbot also graduated from Georgetown Prep. Yucel and Barbot, both the class of 1986, didn’t interact with Kavanaugh personally as he was three grades ahead of them. They both say they were not aware of the party in question, but the situation is plausible.

“I believe it is possible because of some of the behavior of some of the individuals at Prep,” said Yucel.

“It was well known that private schools in the 80s had an enormous problem with drug and alcohol use and with rampant partying,” said Barbot.

Yucel and Barbot started working on a letter in support of Ford after Thursday’s hearing. The two high school friends and classmates are calling it a “call to action” to encourage Georgetown Prep alumni with information related to Ford’s allegation to come forward to the FBI.

The letter, which about 80 Georgetown Prep alumni have signed as of Monday evening, says in part, “Georgetown Prep calls on its graduates to serve others. Principles of ethics, virtue, and justice constitute the foundation of a Prep education. These principles are but empty words unless we act on them. So we are calling on our fellow alumni to put the best of what Prep stands for into action.”

“By asking fellow alums to sign the letter, we’re asking that they go on the record encouraging their classmates who may have information and are reluctant to share it to do so,” said Barbot, a Montgomery County resident.

Barbot said he’s aware some people, and fellow alums, might accuse them of acting out of political motivation to keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court.

“I want to make sure that those people feel like we’re trying to get to the truth, and trying to uphold the integrity of the institution and our experience,” Barbot explained. “And not just some kind of attempt to take down of Prep and take down of republicans and take down of Trump.”

Barbot and Yucel said they are verifying that all the people signing their letter are actual Georgetown Prep alums.

WUSA9 also reached out to Georgetown Prep to ask about the letter in support of Ford. A spokesperson did not respond to the call to action directly, but did point us to a statement that says a party atmosphere was never encouraged or tolerated at the school.

You can read statements from Georgetown Prep here and here.

