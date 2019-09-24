WASHINGTON — Several women who are transgender remain holed up in Casa Ruby’s Northwest, D.C. location.

They’re staying indoors after recent death threats, attacks and being robbed.

“I want someone to do something about it before it’s too late,” Keraldy Mendez said.



Mendez was with two other trans women who said they encountered a man in Takoma in mid-September, who made threatening gestures.



“I am going to kill you. I hate transgender female,” the police report stated.

Mendez said the suspect punched one of the women, shoved another and stole several items from their purses. Police and medics responded to the scene.



Mendez said she turned over video of the encounter to police to help capture the suspect. According to another police report, the women were approached by the same man days later, along with two other men.

“He found her again on the street and went up to her and pulled a gun out and put a gun to her head and put a gun to her stomach,” Mendez said through a translator.



Casa Ruby Founder, Ruby Corado said this is now an everyday occurrence, trans women of color wondering if this day will be their last.

“Holding guns to peoples heads is not acceptable in this city,” Corado said.



Corado wants city leaders and police to do more, starting with a special unit for hate crimes.



DC Police investigated a record 205 incidents classified as hate crimes in 2018.

“I think police are overwhelmed to be honest with you,” Corado said.



The suspects still haven’t been captured.



Casa Ruby is working to relocate the women to safer housing.

