SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- One person was found dead inside of a home on Wednesday after a fire in Springfield, Va.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a home located in the 7200 block of Beverly Park Drive. Upon arrival, fire officials said heavy fire could be seen coming from the home.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. After conducting a search, fire officials say firefighters found one person dead inside the home.

UPDATE: from house fire in the 7200 block of Beverly Park Drive in Springfield. Fire is out. Hitting a few hot spots. #fcfrd #news pic.twitter.com/W7oYkmJ68V — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) October 24, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The identify of the victim has not been released at this time.

