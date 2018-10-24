SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- One person was found dead inside of a home on Wednesday after a fire in Springfield, Va.
The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a home located in the 7200 block of Beverly Park Drive. Upon arrival, fire officials said heavy fire could be seen coming from the home.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. After conducting a search, fire officials say firefighters found one person dead inside the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The identify of the victim has not been released at this time.
