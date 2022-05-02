Anne Arundel Co. officers clock drivers going as fast as 169 mph

During a recent traffic enforcement effort, officers stopped multiple drivers who reached triple-digit speeds.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are working to crack down on speeding drivers in the area.

A recent traffic enforcement efforts by officers with the police department busted several drivers going over 100 mph.

Officers with the department's Traffic Safety Section, along with help in the air from the Anne Arundel County Police Department's aviation unit, conducted a high-intensity speed enforcement detail on the Arundel Expressway (MD-10) on Friday, June 24.

In a two-and-half hour span, officers made 19 traffic stops and issued 24 citations and 5 warnings for egregious speed violations, police said. The department's eye in the sky spotted multiple drivers reaching speeds over 100 mph. Those speeds ranged from 110 mph to as fast as 169 mph, according to a press release.

Friday's enforcement effort is part of the department's ongoing work to stop aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and potentially deadly crashes.

Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the roads after the coronavirus pandemic forced many to stay at home.

The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975. Exacerbating the problem was a persistence of risky driving behaviors during the pandemic, such as speeding and less frequent use of seat belts, as people began to venture out more in 2021 for out-of-state and other road trips, analysts said.

Police say drivers should expect additional enforcement efforts across roadways in the county.