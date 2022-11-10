Alexandria City Council considers speed cameras in school zones

Speed cameras could be coming to parts of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Changes could be coming to school zones in Alexandria. On Tuesday, the city council will introduce and have their first reading to consider photo speed monitoring devices. Most parents agreed changes need to be made.

The area around Jefferson Houston School in Alexandria is a busy one. Throughout the day, you’ll see dozen of drivers passing through the area. The current speed limit is 15 miles per hour and Charles Isom said he doesn’t see a problem with adding something to slow drivers down.

“People are driving too fast everywhere, especially going by the schools. So we have to as adults, we have to take initiative and we have to slow down,” Isom said.

Earlier this year, a 9-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the area. Carly Babb said drivers need to be more considerate of children.

“Everybody needs to pay attention and you know, treat other kids that they're your own,” Babb said.

Babb was picking up her daughter from school Monday. She echoed the thoughts of drivers often being distracted and welcomes the potential changes, and thinks the responsibility of safety shouldn’t solely rely on children.

“They’re not aware, they're focused on their friends and they're not paying attention. They're kids, I hardly pay attention when I cross the street. So I mean, you can't put it on the kids to pay attention, we have to. So yeah, I definitely think so. Stop signs aren't doing it,” she said.