Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart

The two incidents occurred less than two hours apart on Randolph Road. Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives are actively investigating both incidents.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured.

The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the Montgomery County Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were sent to the area for the report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was traveling east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when he crossed the centerline. The driver then hit a white 2015 Toyota Highlander, police said.

Medics transported the driver of Mazda 5 minivan, who was later identified as 41-year-old Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, of Riverdale, to a local hospital. Dubon was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Less than two hours later, Montgomery County police and rescue personnel responded to the area of Randolph Road and Hammonton Place for another report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles around 9:12 a.m.

A police investigation suggests that a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Randolph Road at Hammonton Place. For unknown reasons, the Silverado crossed the centerline and hit a gray 2006 Honda CR-V traveling eastbound on Randolph Road in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, later identified as 29-year-old Ambar Aida Rivera Membreno of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Chevy Silverado was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.