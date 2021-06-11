Driver carjacked in Montgomery County Chik-Fil-A parking lot; 6th carjacking in 48 hours in the county

Three suspects are wanted in the vehicle theft.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A driver was carjacked by three suspects Friday afternoon outside of a Chik-Fil-A restaurant in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

Montgomery County Police say a call came in around 2:15 p.m. Friday of a carjacking at 825 Elsworth Drive in the parking lot of the popular drive-thru chain. Three suspects approached the vehicle and drove away in the car, leaving the victim behind.

All three suspects are actively being sought by law enforcement.

The victim's vehicle that was taken is a white Nissan Sentra with MD license plate ME3337.

Montgomery County Police officials said this is the sixth carjacking in the last 48 hours across the county, an unusually high number for the area.

Earlier in the week, a person attempted to stop a carjacking of their vehicle by jumping on the hood and being driven about 100 yards before jumping off the vehicle and being seriously injured.

The vehicle theft also comes amid an increase across the entire DC Metro region in recent weeks.

Montgomery County Police asks citizens to not try to intervene in a carjacking situation for safety reasons and to call 911.

Police are also asking drivers, especially delivery drivers, to be extra vigilant while out making deliveries or picking up food.