Teen male and a female shot in Capitol Heights, police say

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A teen male and a female were shot Tuesday in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police.

The teen male has injuries that are considered not life-threatening, the female has injuries that are considered critical and life-threatening, Prince George's County Police said. 

The two victims were found in the area of the gas station at the location, said Police. 

Both have been taken to a hospital in the area. hospital. Police are still on the scene. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

