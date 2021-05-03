Police: Maryland man charged with murder of 2-month-old son

Rodriquez Holeman, 31, is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse after police say he admitted to shaking his infant son.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have arrested and charged a Fort Washington father in connection with the murder of his infant son.

Rodriquez Holeman, 31, is now facing charges including second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and additional charges after police said he admitted to shaking his son, 2-month-old Rodriquez Holeman Jr. back on April 23 at the family's home in the 8000 block of Murray Hill Road in Fort Washington

Back on April 23, Prince George's County police and emergency medical personnel responded to the family’s home for the report of an unresponsive child.

Rodriquez Jr. was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later. Autopsy results showed that Rodriquez Jr. died from head trauma with blunt force injury to the torso, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia.

Detectives arrest and charge 31-year-old Rodriquez Holeman in connection with the death of his two month old son. https://t.co/7lKPnZShLq #PGPD #Firsttoserve pic.twitter.com/61TaLLJhba — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 3, 2021

In an interview with police, Holeman admitted to shaking the infant as he was in sole care and custody of Rodriquez, Jr. when the injuries occurred.