Fence around White House is coming down, protesters say the fight isn't over

It’s been 13 days of protests in The District, protesters said they’ll continue to march until changes are made.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Crews have started dismantling the fence that was temporarily set up around White House grounds. The fence was originally erected to separate protesters from the building.

Removing the fence comes as crowds of protesters shrink, but those still out marching said the demonstrations are far from over.

"I think people are tired of being sad, they're tired of being angry and I get the inclination they just want to move on," Arianna Evans said. "But if we don't do something now we're going to be dealing with this again in two months. This is a recurring problem that needs a recurring solution."

On Wednesday evening, protesters marched from Black Lives Matter Plaza to the Lincoln Memorial in what was called a "We’re not done march," assuring people that they are not getting complacent with their demands.

“America has a really short attention span,” Bella Hounakey said. “We have these brief moments where we care about these racial inequities and then we move on to the next thing. We're not done. This time, we're not done, because we're going to keep going. We're going to keep speaking on injustices, we're going to be speaking on racial issues, we're going to keep speaking on issues that matter to our community."

Since the protests started, there has been change already affected in D.C. The D.C. Council unanimously passed a package of police reforms that will last for 90 days. But protesters said that is just a start.