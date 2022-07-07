Women's March asks participants if they are willing to risk arrest at planned July 9 rally

The DC event is part of what organizers are calling the "Summer of Rage" following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON — Women's March organizers are asking anyone planning to participate in a planned July 9 rally if they are willing to risk getting arrested during the day of action.

Organizers have struck a more confrontational tone following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24. Protests hit the District immediately after the decision was announced. Women's March issued a statement saying, in part, "Our summer of rage has just begun. We’ll see you in the streets.”

The last time the Women's March helped organize a day of action in D.C. was May 14, for the "Bans Off Our Bodies" day of action in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom. It in response to the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on abortion rights. That march drew thousands of participants.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been reversed, the organization appears to be taking more drastic steps.

Last month, activists with the organization scaled a crane in D.C. and dropped a banner calling on President Joe Biden to protect abortion.

When signing up to attend the July 9 march on the Women's March website, potential participants are asked whether they are willing to risk arrest, and whether they are willing to attend a training session prior to the march.

In another change from marches in the past, participants are required to be over the age of 18.

"Are you outraged? Are you disgusted? Are you ready to throw down? We are," the website's sign-up page says.

Further details and specific plans for Saturday's rally are not known yet.