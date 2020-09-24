Demonstrators, GoGo band stage 'wake-up' call at Mitch McConnell's home to fight back against filling Justice RBG seat

This is the second noise demonstration the group has staged this week.

WASHINGTON — A group of youth climate activists headed to Sen. Mitch McConnell's D.C. home in Northeast Thursday morning with a live GoGo band to hold a noise demonstration in protest against his support to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg vacant seat at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The group, also known as the Sunrise movement, believes McConnell's actions are not good as the late Justice Ginsburg is lying in repose and decisions are being made to swiftly fill her seat.

"Now McConnell will move at unprecedented speed to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, reneging on the rationale for blocking Obama's pick for Supreme Court Justice in 2016," the group said in a statement.

They also said McConnell blocked the passing of the HEROES Act while many Americans became sick leading to over 200,000 coronavirus deaths.

Crowds spent their time chanting, giving speeches and making noise outside of McConnell's home.

This is the second noise demonstration the group has staged this week. On Monday, the group and members of ShutDown D.C. stopped by Senator Lindsey Graham's home who also is working to fill the vacant U.S. Supreme Court Justice seat.

Both of the groups wanted Sen. Graham, the head of the Senate judiciary committee, to let the next president make the nomination to fill the vacant seat following the passing of Justice Ginsberg.

"D.C. residents will be fighting for their children and grandchildren early Monday morning, by insisting that Trump should not be allowed to fill his third lifelong Supreme Court appointment, tipping the court for generations," the group said in a statement.

Capitol Police created a line on the sidewalk in front of Sen. Graham’s house. Some protesters were seen standing on Sen. Graham's lawn chanting with bells and whistles. They even attempted to knock on the senator's door and repeatedly played Sen. Graham's 2016 quote on the Merrick Garland nomination.