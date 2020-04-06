DC protesters sing 'Lean On Me' in impromptu concert near White House

The heartfelt video showed a moment of solidarity and peace during demonstrations on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Grab the tissues because a heartwarming moment happened in D.C. during the "Justice for George Floyd" protests on Wednesday.

In an impromptu moment, D.C. protesters sang "Lean On Me" by the late and great Bill Withers in the midst of their demonstration near the White House.

Singer-songwriter Kenny Sway led the concert and sang a special rendition of the song with the crowd.

During this time of unrest, the lyrics to "Lean On Me" has ironically served as a way to uplift those who feel hurt, unheard, and saddened by the death of black people in the hands of police.

Sometimes in our lives we all have pain

We all have sorrow

But if we are wise

We know that there's always tomorrow

The video showed the beautiful moment of solidarity from people of all backgrounds fighting for the same cause.

Peaceful demonstrations have been seen in the District as protesters have taken the streets for the sixth straight day. Many families have also been seen taking part in protests.

"Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after a video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breathe and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The three officers who were involved in the incident have also been charged.